‘Gallop free my very special boy’: farewell to ‘incredible’ advanced event horse





Georgie Goss (née Spence) has paid tribute to her advanced event horse Fanta Boy, who has died aged 12.

The grey gelding, owned by Joanna Spence, Nicky Cooper and Lucy Fleming, died at Blenheim Horse Trials on the night of Saturday, 17 September. The pair had been competing in the CCI4*-L class.

“With a broken heart I can confirm that very sadly our Fanta Boy passed away late into the night on Saturday,” said Georgie.

“He was an incredible horse and I will cherish the memories I’ve shared with him and his wonderful owners, Nicky and Lucy.

“Gallop free my very special boy.”

A Blenheim Horse Trials spokesman confirmed “with great sadness” that Fanta Boy died on Saturday night and that all FEI procedures were being followed.

The partnership had jumped a steady clear around Blenheim’s CCI4*-L cross-country course on Saturday. In an update after their round, before the sad loss, Georgie said Fanta Boy felt his “usual incredible self”. They were a little off the leaders in the dressage and she did not push for the time, she added, instead letting him “canter home at his own pace”.

The KWPN gelding, a son of Lucky Boy out of a Numero Uno mare, was an experienced four-star horse. The pair arrived at Blenheim having jumped double clear in eight of their nine international starts as a combination since Fanta Boy joined Georgie’s string for the 2021 season.

Their results together included winning Burgham CCI3*-S in 2021, seventh at Houghton CCI4O*-S, double clear at Bramham CCI4*-L in June, and fourth at Cornbury CCI3*-S.

He was previously campaigned by Hannah Bate, who produced the gelding from BE100 to his first long-format four-star at Boekelo 2019 with international wins and placings along the way.

