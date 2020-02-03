‘He will always be there in our hearts’: farewell to working Shire

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved working Shire who “captured the hearts of thousands”.

Charlie was part of the team at Acton Scott Museum, a Victorian working farm in Church Stretton, Shropshire, for more than 10 years.

A spokesman for the venue said he has been their “star attraction” since he arrived.

“His gentle and loving nature captured the hearts of thousands of visitors, and many people had their first experiences of horses with Charlie,” he added.

“He was groomed daily and regularly either had children sitting on his back or pulled a cart full of happy and smiling families, both of which he clearly enjoyed.

“For many years Charlie did all the solo horse work on the farm, from cart rides to muck-spreading and worked side by side with [stablemate] Joe for the heavier work, teaching Joe the ropes as he went.”

The farm had been gradually reducing his workload over the last two years, owing to the fact his back legs were becoming stiff.

“He has been in good health over the winter and was out in the fields with his friends the day before he died,” added the spokesman.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, communications and waste, said: “Charlie was so loved by staff and visitors alike and will be missed by us all, particularly by Simon [Trueman] and Jak [Hickman] who cared for him on a day to day basis.

“I will always think of Charlie when I visit, we will no longer hear his hooves on the cobbles but he will always be there in our hearts.”

