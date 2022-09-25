Trainers to ‘stamp out’ mental health stigma in new coaching challenge





Equestrian coaches are being asked to come together to raise awareness of the importance of speaking about mental health – and help “stamp out stigma”.

Riders Minds is seeking 1,000 trainers to take part in the “coaching for change” campaign next month. Each is asked to donate an amount of time of their choice, by organising a training clinic, with the proceeds going to the charity.

Riders Minds was founded in 2019 by the late eventer Matthew Wright and his wife Victoria, with support from a number of companies, and with the British Grooms Association and Equestrian Employers Association acting as consultants. The award-winning organisation, which gained charitable status in February 2022, provides a free online resource designed to improve and support the mental health and wellbeing of equestrians across the sport.

A Riders Minds spokesman said the new campaign, which coincides with World Mental Health Day on 10 October, will also raise awareness of the importance of speaking about mental health, and the support available through the charity’s website, text line and free confidential phone service.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that Riders Minds has done so far, but we know that there are still some equestrians who either don’t know about us, or feel that they can’t reach out,” he said.

“Coaches are quite often a centre point in their own community, and with their help we can continue to stamp out any stigma surrounding mental health and let even more people know about the resources that are available to all.”

The charity asks that coaches are fully insured – and the sessions can take place at any point during October, ridden, on the ground, or via online learning, in any equestrian sphere.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.