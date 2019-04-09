Thinnest horse a welfare inspector had ever seen put down to ‘end his suffering’

The owner of a gelding described as the thinnest a welfare inspector had ever seen, who was put down despite vets’ best efforts, has been banned from keeping horses for five years,

Jordan Booth, 27, of Pemberton Drive, Meir Heath, pleaded guilty to three charges under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 relating to a bay “thoroughbred type” called Quahadi, at North Staffordshire Justice Centre yesterday (8 April).

Booth failed to investigate the gelding’s weight issues between October and November 2018 and failed to provide adequate hoof care between July 2018 and November 2018. The third charge related to failing to provide adequate veterinary care for a skin problem between 13 November and 18 November 2018.

The RSPCA attended a field in Coplow Avenue, Tean in November 2018 after receiving a call from concerned members of the public.

Inspector Charlotte Melvin, who attended, said: “Quahadi was truly the thinnest horse I have ever seen in my six years as an RSPCA inspector.

“I called a vet immediately who came out to assess him and they found that not only was he emaciated, Quahadi also had an untreated skin problem on his legs and had not been provided with adequate hoof care for several months.”

Police took possession of Quahadi and he was placed in the care of the charity where he received veterinary treatment but despite “great efforts” to save him, he collapsed the following day and the vets made the decision to put him down to “end his suffering”.

“I was so sad that Quahadi didn’t pull through, he was a very affectionate and sweet horse,” said Inspector Melvin.

“The only consolation is that he was warm and comfortable in a stable getting plenty of care during his last night, so at least I know he received some love and TLC before he sadly died.”

In mitigation the court heard Booth struggled with the gelding’s weight.

A second pony belonging to Booth was removed from the field by police and was signed into the charity’s care.

Booth was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for two years, ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilliation days. He must pay £400 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

