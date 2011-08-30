The Countryside Alliance Awards, dubbed the “Rural Oscars”, has opened to nominations.

The awards are in their seventh year and the Countryside Alliance urges the public to nominate their favourites in the following categories:

Local Food Award

Daily Telegraph Village Shop/ Post Office Award

Enterprise Award

Butcher Award

Hunter Rural Hero of 2011

Countryside Alliance Awards director Jill Grieve said: “The awards have a feel-good factor that gives a boost to everyone involved.

“I would urge everyone who supports our farmers, businesses and communities to have their say and nominate their favourites.

“Those who live and work in rural Britain face unique challenges and it is our privilege to honour them.”

Each of the nine region winners, which are announced in January 2012, will go forward to the grand final in March 2012 where the overall winners will be revealed.

Nominations can be made at www.countrysideallianceawards.org.uk until late October.