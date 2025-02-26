The death of a legendary sire and other things the horse world is talking about





Farewell, Negro

The Van Olsts have confirmed that the legendary dressage stallion Negro has died aged 29. The sire of Valegro, as well as countless other top horses, was a week shy of his 30th birthday. “You, Gertjan and I decided that [the] time had come,” Anne Van Olst said. “Out of love and respect, we had to let you go. Thank you for everything my love – you will be missed every second of the day, but your spirit will live on for ever.” Gertjan Van Olst told H&H in 2023 that he had seen Negro’s sire Olympic Ferro in 2023 and knew then he wanted one of his sons.

A heartbreaking loss

The owner of a horse who suffered a fatal injury when he was hit by a tractor is determined to “do him proud” and help make the roads safer for others. Amy Hilton’s seven-year-old gelding Archie had to be put down on 18 February after the incident in Kent. “I couldn’t sleep last night,” Amy told H&H. “It feels like a big part of me is missing. We backed him, I was the first person to ride him; we were such a pair. I need to try to be strong because he isn’t here any more.”

Prosecution after pony found dead

The owner of a pony found dead with a chain attached to its tether has been sentenced. Stephen Edward Griffiths, 62, of Llansteffan, Carmarthenshire, was sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 13 February. He had admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a male Shetland, and failing to meet the needs of two Shetlands. The RSPCA had been called about both ponies; an inspector found the dead mare, and a stallion who was alive but in poor condition. Griffiths was banned from keeping horses for 10 years and given a suspended prison sentence.

