‘My heart is full’: team fights for the life of tiny foal born to abandoned mare





A tiny foal born to a mare who was abandoned while she was pregnant has been fighting for her life – as a team of people has been battling to save her.

Wotsit, a feral three-year-old 11.3hh mare was taken in by the Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA) last year, having been abandoned on common land, and found to be in foal.

The team at HAPPA’s Shores Hey Farm in Burnley, Lancashire, worked hard to get the mare’s confidence so they could support her when she foaled, and in the early hours of 9 May she gave birth to a filly, named Cheeto.

The team was delighted but that afternoon, equine care supervisor Nicole Simpson realised all was not well.

“I knew we needed to act fast to save Wotsit’s newborn foal,” she said. “I called the vet and unfortunately after a blood test it was found that Wotsit had not expressed enough milk after giving birth, therefore not providing her foal with the much-needed nutrients found in colostrum.

“This was an emergency; if the little foal did not receive the nutrients needed in the next couple of hours, things would deteriorate very quickly, possibly resulting in the foal’s death.”

Aireworth Vets sourced colostrum, thanks to donor Ess Jay Arabians, which had to be given to Cheeto via a tube into her stomach.

“Then the real work began!” Nicole said; she and the vets worked throughout the night to save Cheeto, and a second blood test showed improved levels of nutrients. Wotsit was put on medication to promote milk flow, and the team guided her foal to her teats every two hours to feed, topping up her intake with formula.

“The trust and respect the team had gained with this mare is what allowed this to happen,” a HAPPA spokesperson said. “Although she was protective of her newborn foal, Wotsit knew her little one was safe in the HAPPA team’s arms.”

The team hoped that Cheeto would thrive without further veterinary intervention.

“Unfortunately, this has not been the case,” the spokesperson said. “Since Cheeto’s birth this little one has been saved by the HAPPA heroes and Aireworth Vets on countless occasions.

“Two-hourly bucket feeds of formula milk, vet visits to tube much-needed nutrients into Cheeto’s empty stomach and treatment for faecal compaction that could have led to life-threatening colic have all been needed. The whole team has battled to save Cheeto’s life.”

The charity has appealed to supporters for donations towards the foal’s care.

HAPPA CEO Sarah Arthur said: “My heart is full of how proud I am of the dedication and compassion shown by the equine care team. It has been a real team effort to pull this little one through such a terrible start. Special thanks to Aireworth Vets who have supported us every step of the way.

“Wotsit arrived in HAPPA’s care at just three years old. It is likely that Cheeto arrived early and Wotsit was just not ready. Wotsit was abandoned, in foal, but the pair now have the best chance of survival. HAPPA will continue to care for horses when they have no one. To continue this great work, we need your support and continued generosity.”

