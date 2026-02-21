‘I know just what can happen’: young eventer and her dad aim to help research into paralysis treatment





A young eventer whose mother and grandmother both suffered serious cross-country falls is taking on the London Marathon with her father to help towards a cure for paralysis.

Tabitha Taylor, 18, will be one of the youngest taking part on 26 April, in aid of charity Spinal Research. She will line up alongside her father Jeremy, 58, who has completed 53 marathons since 2007.

Tabitha’s mother Amanda, who evented to five-star level, was “lucky to walk away” after a bad fall at Highclere Castle in 2002 and her grandmother also broke her back twice in falls.

“My mum and grandmother were very lucky, but I also know Saffron Cresswell and have had lessons with Nicola Wilson so I know just what can happen,” Tabitha said. “This is definitely a cause that means a lot to me and my dad.

“He has done a lot of running before but this will be a big first for me. I do a lot of school sport and have been doing some hilly loops at home, but the distance will be a big challenge.”

Jeremy, who runs the Cricket St Thomas Estate, near Chard, will be taking part in his eighth London Marathon, but his first with his daughter.

“It will be something really special to cross the line with her, especially doing this together for a cause which is so close to both our hearts,” he said.

“Amanda’s horse landed on top of her and she suffered crushed vertebrae and a broken neck which led to major surgery to have massive bolts inserted to support her spine.

“She was incredibly lucky and Tabitha’s grandmother has also broken her back a couple of times in falls so we are both really motivated to raise as much as we can to support Spinal Research for those that have not been so fortunate.”

Spinal Research charity funds life-changing work

A spokesperson for Spinal Research said someone is paralysed owing to a spinal injury every two hours in the UK. The charity funds and supports global research into treatments and therapies.

Head of audience and community Suzanne Redding said: “With the first function-restoring treatment in history now available and more therapies coming, we really need the money to get these life-changing breakthroughs from the lab to the 105,000-plus people living every day in the UK with a devastating spinal cord injury.

“So, we are incredibly grateful to Tabitha and Jeremy for joining this year’s London Marathon TeamSpinal. Every pound raised takes us a step closer to our goal of curing paralysis”.

Tabitha’s JustGiving page is open for donations to the Spinal Research charity.

