Super-mule to be reunited with horse whisperer in public demo

Super-mule Wallace The Great is to be reunited with “horse whisperer” Monty Roberts in a demonstration this autumn.

The long-eared equine celebrity, who rose to international fame this summer after he became the first mule to be registered with British Dressage, will be strutting his stuff with Monty at Hartpury College on Friday, 19 October.

It will be a second meeting for the pair, who first worked together four years ago.

“In 2014, a mule who had been rescued from roaming the streets of Ireland was brought by the Donkey Sanctuary to a Monty Roberts demonstration,” a spokesman for Monty’s Intelligent Horsemanship said.

“Wallace was nervous of the saddle and they were struggling to get a rider on safely.

“Monty worked with Wallace and declared him highly intelligent, ending the session with the mule being calmly ridden around the round pen.”

Monty recommended that work with Wallace be continued at home, adding that he was sure Wallace had a “happy ridden career” ahead.

“But little did anyone realise how far that big-eared mule would go,” the spokesman said.

“Fast-forward four years and Wallace The Great has become an internet sensation.”

The October event will cover the progress in Wallace’s career, including a demonstration of his dressage to music skills.

“Who knows what else they may learn together?” the spokesman said.

Monty and his Intelligent Horsemanship colleague Kelly Marks will also work with other horses with “problems or tricky behaviours”.

“Take the chance to come and see Wallace, Monty and all the Intelligent Horsemanship team at Hartpury,” the spokesman said. “The Donkey Sanctuary should be there too, so if you’re looking for your very own Wallace, this could be the start of your journey.”

