Olympic showjumper ‘facing a long recovery’ after second surgery within seven months





Olympic showjumper Steve Guerdat has undergone a second back operation within seven months and is “facing a long recovery” – but said the surgery “went well”.

Steve first had an emergency operation for a herniated disc in February, forcing him to miss the World Cup Final on home soil in Basel, Switzerland in April. He returned to competition in mid-May, and went on to compete at the European Championships in La Coruna, where he and Albfuehren’s Iashin Sitte finished 12th individually and helped Switzerland to fifth.

After the Europeans, Steve competed at the Dinard CSIO5*, France, on 24–27 July, where his back problems returned. He competed at the Spruce Meadows Masters (3–7 September), where he was third in the CKPC International presented by Rolex, won by Scott Brash, then had an operation on 11 September.

“Unfortunately I had to undergo back surgery again last Thursday. Everything had been progressing well, and I was feeling better since my return. My horses, in excellent form, have undoubtedly helped me a lot. However during the Dinard competition, the pain returned at the end of my Friday round. I was no longer able to ride and returned home for examinations, which revealed a recurrence,” said Steve.

“In some cases, the operated disc can protrude again. Many people advised me, and we tried several alternative therapies to avoid another surgery. Unfortunately, the situation only worsened. I consulted many specialists worldwide, and they all came to the same conclusion: there were no alternatives to surgery.

“I asked my entire team, both at the stables and those who take care of my health, to do everything possible so that I could participate in the Spruce Meadows Rolex Grand Slam, which I didn’t want to miss for anything. Thanks to them and my fantastic horses, we succeeded. It was amazing.”

Steve said he went into hospital on his return from Canada, and the surgery went well.

“I am now at home and facing a long recovery,” he said.

“I am eager to start my rehabilitation and look forward to riding my horses again and meeting all of you at competitions. In the meantime, a big thank you to everyone. It is a privilege to count on such a team, such horses, and your unwavering support. Thank you.”

