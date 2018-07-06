Spencer Wilton makes thrilling international comeback at Hartpury

Olympic silver medallist Spencer Wilton and his double championship ride Super Nova II have made their long-awaited comeback after nearly 10 months out of competition.

The 15-year-old De Niro son had only made one competition appearance since representing Britain at 2017 European Championships in Gothenburg, achieving a grand prix special victory in Darmstadt-Kranichstein, Germany, last September. But the tall gelding hardly looked as though he has been out of action, scoring 75.85% for a classy test to finish third behind Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester in today’s CDI3* grand prix at Hartpury.

“He finished last year really well, but when he came back in after a break he just had a couple of little niggles,” Spencer explained. “I could have rushed him back to do other shows, but I spoke to the selectors about it, and it was my risk so I thought I’d leave it as long as I could.

“I’m really delighted with him today — he doesn’t feel as though he’s been out at all. It’s given us both confidence,” Spencer told H&H.

Charlotte added to Mount St John Freestyle’s growing tally of international victories, with a 77.43% win here. The pair had some mistakes, with Emma Blundell’s nine-year-old mare feeling the scorching heat and looking reluctant to piaffe, but also produced some outstanding work to rake in the high scores elsewhere.

Carl slotted into the second with his own, Lady Anne Evans and Ann Cory’s 10-year-old Hawtins Delicato. The Diamond Hit son produced an excellent performance for 76.09%, with just one sticky moment coming out of the first piaffe.

“I made the first passage too big and he couldn’t cope in the piaffe and got stuck,” Carl told H&H. “Every test is a learning curve, but you’ve got to go for it at a place like Hartpury.”

Richard Davison took fourth with 72% on Bubblingh, with Sonnar Murray-Brown and Erlentanz taking fifth with 71.6%.

Don’t miss next week’s issue for the full report from the Harpury Festival of Dressage, including the CDI3*, CPEDI3* and Premier League, on sale on 12 July.