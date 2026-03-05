International champion of horse welfare wins prestigious national award





AN “international champion of horse welfare” has today (5 March) been honoured with the Sir Colin Spedding Award at the National Equine Forum (NEF).

Professor Chris Riggs, director of the Equine Welfare Research Foundation and chief advisor in mainland veterinary engagement at the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), was due to be announced as the 2026 winner at the event in London, where he also gave a memorial lecture.

The award, in memory of the forum’s founding chairman, is given annually to an “unsung hero” of equine welfare.

“Described by his award nominator as a ‘force of nature,’ Chris has worked tirelessly to advance veterinary education and clinical standards in China and across Asia,” a NEF spokesperson said. “Through scholarships, advocacy, and the founding of the Equine Welfare Research Foundation, his impact has strengthened the care of horses globally.

“Chris has worked for the HKJC for more than 20 years. He led the creation of the HKJC foundation, to provide funding to researchers working in the field of equine welfare, focusing on the thoroughbred racehorse. He still directs the foundation today.”

Professor Riggs’ lecture, on “the horse in China” covered changing values and progress in veterinary care, in an interview with Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association CEO Naomi Mellor.

He covered initiatives tackling limitations of practical veterinary training, access to medication and perceptions of veterinary careers.

Delighted to win Sir Colin Spedding Award

“With the current, growing cohort of enthusiastic and capable young veterinary graduates and various international collaboration programmes, Chris reported on his optimism for a continually improving, sustainable veterinary service,” the spokesperson said. “He emphasised that enhanced clinical training and improved access to treatment resources would help ensure higher standards of horse welfare while supporting the continued growth of equestrian sport and horse culture across China.”

Professor Riggs said he was “honoured, humbled and delighted” to have won the Sir Colin Spedding Award.

“Both this prestigious award and the opportunity to present the memorial lecture have enabled me to shine a spotlight on some of the great things happening on the Chinese mainland, as well as some of the challenges there and the growing motivation to enhance equine veterinary care,” he said.

“I wish to emphasise that everything I have done has been made possible by the commitment of the Hong Kong Jockey Club to promoting high quality equestrian sport and equine welfare. Without the generosity of the club in doing good things for the horse, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve anything significant. I sincerely believe this award should be shared with the HKJC.”

Amanda Bond, head of equestrian affairs at the HKJC, said Professor Riggs had never deviated from his mission for quality care for horses in China.

“With the rapidly developing equestrian industry in China, having enough suitably experienced veterinarians remains a challenge, but Chris has supported, through lobbying of government departments and other key stakeholders, better education and practical clinical experience opportunities for vets,” she said.

“In partnership with the HKJC, he is working on the enhancement of vocational training of graduate vets and personally he has mentored dozens of Chinese vets. He continues to passionately campaign for horse welfare. In my opinion, there is no better beneficiary of this award.”

