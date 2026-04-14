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‘He’s loving the attention’: meet police horse who overcame emergency colic surgery to lead in his 10th Grand National winner

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • Police horse Silver is trusted with one of the most important jobs at the Grand National.

    The 18-year-old gelding, who serves with Merseyside Police, marked a special milestone this year when he led in the winner of the Aintree showpiece for a 10th time. The moment was even more special as Silver was taken to veterinary hospital in August last year for emergency colic surgery.

    The team at the University of Liverpool’s Philip Leverhulme Equine Hospital found a lipoma was causing the issue.

    “What followed was a long road to recovery: box rest, endless cuddles, careful hand walks, hand grazing and gentle time back out in the paddock,” said a police spokesperson.

    “Fast forward to now, he’s fully recovered, back on full duties and loving the attention. We’re all convinced he thought the crowd was there just for him!”

    The spokesperson said the police horses “always make us proud” but Silver “really outdid himself” at Aintree.

    3E7YTRW I Am Maximus ridden by jockey Paul Townend, after winning the Randox Grand National on day three of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree Racecourse. Picture date: Saturday April 11, 2026.

    Police horse Silver (pictured, left) behind 2026 Grand National winner I Am Maximus.

    Silver was joined by his equine colleague Owen to accompany 2026 Randox Grand National hero I Am Maximus into the winners’ enclosure on Saturday (11 April).

    Reflecting on the festival as a whole, Merseyside Police chief inspector Geoff Stewart said: “Merseyside has welcomed huge crowds at Aintree this week and I would like to thank the vast majority of racegoers for enjoying themselves safely and responsibly, while helping make it another successful event for the region.

    “During the course of the three days our officers have enjoyed engaging with racegoers and ensuring their safety, and we are pleased to report there was a great atmosphere throughout with a low number of incidents.

    “Months of extensive planning alongside our partner agencies goes into large-scale events such as this to ensure they run as smoothly as possible.

    “Given the numbers of people attending, I am delighted that once again the overwhelming majority of visitors behaved themselves responsibly and enjoyed the fantastic atmosphere.”

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    Lucy Elder
    Lucy Elder

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
    Lucy Elder

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