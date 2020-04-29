Shetland suffers horrific facial wounds in savage dog attack

A Shetland pony savaged by an out-of-control dog suffered horrific facial wounds.

Piebald Rocky was grazing at the council-operated Sandwell Park Farm, in Sandwell Valley Country Park, West Bromwich, on Monday (27 April) when the dog attacked.

A passer-by managed to stop the dog but Rocky had already been badly wounded. Police were called but have been unable to trace the dog’s owner, who had left the scene.

Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council deputy leader Maria Crompton said on Tuesday she was shocked by the incident.

“This is absolutely devastating and poor Rocky has suffered horrific injuries,” she said.

“Dog owners should be responsible and ensure they keep their pets on leads when they are around farm animals. This includes the paddocks at the front of Sandwell Park Farm.

“It is completely irresponsible to let a dog off-lead around livestock and is against the law. We will not hesitate to involve the police in matters such as this.

“I thank the passer-by who very bravely intervened to stop the dog attacking the pony further.

“Rocky made it through the night and we hope he is on the mend although it will be a long road to recovery.”

A council spokesman added that the land in front of Sandwell Park Farm is agricultural, so dogs should be kept on leads at all times in the area, under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

