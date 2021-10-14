‘She’s a model, and she knows it’: Miniature mare retains unbeaten tally to give producer first HOYS honour





Four-year-old miniature mare Model Farm UK Midnight Meadow became a dual championship show victor after she added the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) miniature horse of the year spoils to the supreme miniature horse championship she won at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Lisa Taylor’s bay pinto mare was handled by her producer Harriet Miller, for whom this was a first HOYS win.

Midnight Meadow finished her 2019 season with a third at HOYS and has been champion out every time out this term.

Harriet’s brother, Tom Miller, — a former winner of this title — was pushed by his sister into second place with his charge, Rosemont Dreamers Caballero.

“There’s no sibling rivalry as I do the horses and he runs them,” said miniature specialist Harriet, who works for the Environment Agency and had five horses through to this year’s HOYS final.

Harriet has produced miniatures since 2014 and has had CMD Blaze Of Glory-sired Midnight Meadow on her team for two seasons.

“Since Hickstead she’s been relaxing; she knows her job,” added Harriet. “She keeps herself in great condition and I’d like to say it’s from my efforts, but it’s all her. She’s a model and she knows it.

“I’ve ridden horses at HOYS and had some wonderful placings, but I’ve never won. I’m so proud of her, too. People asked me how I choose which one to show but for me there is no contest; I’d always show her.”

