Sheik Mohammed returns to endurance riding

Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum makes his return to international riding on Wednesday (14 October) in the test event for the 2010 Alltech World Equestrian Games.

The Sheik was banned from competition for six months after being found guilty of doping his horse Tahhan at the CEI 2* 120km in Sakhir, Bahrain, on 10 January and the CEI 2* 120km in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on 28 February.

Traces of banned substances Guanabenz and Hydroxy-Stanozolol were found in the horse’s system.

His six-month suspension ended on 3 October and a spokesman for the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) confirmed that the Sheik is now “free to ride in international competition”.

Riders from the US, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Israel, Romania and Spain will compete in the Kentucky Cup Endurance in preparation for next year’s Endurance World Championship at the 2010 Games.

The team from the UAE will be led by Sheikh Mohammed and his son Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, will also ride.

Kentucky Cup Endurance will feature both a 75-mile (120 km) race and a 100-mile (160 km) race comprising a series of loops through the Kentucky Horse Park and surrounding properties.

A report of the Kentucky Cup will be included in H&H’s endurance round-up in the issue on sale 5th November.