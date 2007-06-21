Riding the British coast and beaches

Do you want to have a say about plans to open up Englands coastline to riders? Then be sure to register your views on the DEFRA website before September 2007.

As reported in H&H earlier in the year (news, 15 March), the British Horse Society is campaigning for riders to be included in government plans to open an accessible coastal riding route around England. At present, only 95km from a coastline of 3,000km can be used by riders.

Environment secretary David Milliband visited the White Cliffs of Dover on Tuesday (19 June) to launch the public consultation process. To give your views on the plans, visit www.defra.gov.uk/corporate/consult/default.asp

