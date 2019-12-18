Riders say lives ruined by £88bn rail project *H&H Plus*

Equestrians who face losing their homes and livelihoods owing to the “bonkers” £88bn High Speed 2 (HS2) rail link say they want others to realise what they are going through.

Livery and training yards, competition venues and Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) groups are among those whose premises have been made subject to compulsory purchase orders in order to build the controversial project.

The rail line, set to carve through great swathes of the countryside between London and the north, is already over budget and behind schedule. And some of those affected have told H&H they have been told to leave and find other places to live — but have not yet been paid for their homes.

