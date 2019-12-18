Riders say lives ruined by £88bn rail project *H&H Plus*

Equestrians who face losing their homes and livelihoods owing to the “bonkers” £88bn High Speed 2 (HS2) rail link say they want others to realise what they are going through.
Livery and training yards, competition venues and Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) groups are among those whose premises have been made subject to compulsory purchase orders in order to build the controversial project.
The rail line, set to carve through great swathes of the countryside between London and the north, is already over budget and behind schedule. And some of those affected have told H&H they have been told to leave and find other places to live — but have not yet been paid for their homes.
You may also be interested in…
Dozens more hunts to be hit by high-speed rail line
As the full route is revealed, hunts are urged to fight the proposed HS2 line with as much vigour as
Point-to-points saved after high-speed railway forces racecourse closure
The new venue will host the three fixtures formerly held at Whitfield racecourse, which is unable to host future point-to-points
Popular eventing venue safe from HS2
A deal has been struck between the owners of a popular eventing venue and the government
High-speed rail link will slash through equestrian world
Support is growing within equestrian circles to fight government plans for a high-speed rail link between the West Midlands and
High-speed rail link to sever Stoneleigh Park
A proposed high-speed rail link through Stoneleigh Park will cause “serious challenges” to the equestrian bodies based on the site