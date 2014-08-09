Rex Hudson, former president of the Masters of Basset Hounds Association (MBHA), died on 22 July, aged 85, just a week after driving himself to the Festival of Hunting at Peterborough.

Rex started hunting with basset hounds in 1955 and went on to become secretary of the association in 1969. He continued in this role until his retirement in 1994. Shortly afterwards was appointed as president of the MBHA in recognition of his long service. He was president of the association until 2003.

His funeral took place on Tuesday 5 August.