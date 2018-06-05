Could you offer a former cavalry horse a loving retirement home?

The Household Cavalry (HCMR) is looking for potential retirement homes for its much-loved horses after they finish their working careers.

Former service horse Hendrix is one of those looking for a peaceful new life after serving the HCMR for 12 years.

The 18-year-old black gelding performed at many state occasions throughout his career, but was recently retired from ridden work.

Hendrix was an “impeccable servant” and “a real gentleman”.

“We are looking for a home that can provide a field companion home for him, he can be stabled overnight if necessary, but he does need access to daily turnout,” said an HCMR spokesman.

“After a lifetime of honourable service, our military working horses deserve a relaxing and comfortable retirement. We are currently looking for people who feel they can offer this to one of our beloved horses.

“Some of these treasured horses have minor veterinary issues, which means they cannot be ridden in their retirement years.”

The HCMR will be releasing details of additional horses in need of retirement homes in the future, but reminded the public that none of their animals would be put to sleep should a suitable home not be found immediately.

“Those horses who are not snapped up may just have to wait a little longer at the Defence Animal Training Regiment before reaching their forever homes,” added the spokesman.

“We also have a very close relationship with the Horse Trust, who have taken on many of our retired horses over the years.

Continued below…