‘An incredibly sad time’ as equine welfare charity announces two centres at risk of closure





Redwings has announced two of its centres are at risk of closure – as the welfare charity takes steps to reduce operating costs to “safeguard the future” of the equines in its care.

Today (16 February) Redwings began a consultation regarding the potential closure of its sites in Forfar, Angus (Redwings Mountains), and Oxhill, Warwickshire (Redwings Oxhill). The proposals affect 39 jobs at the centres and the process is expected to take at least a month. Both sites will be temporarily closed to visitors “out of respect for the staff involved”.

A Redwings spokesperson said if the proposals go ahead, more than 100 horses and donkeys could need to be relocated to the charity’s two Norfolk sites. Anyone who sponsors one of these animals will receive further information in due course.

Redwings chief executive Lynn Cuttress said the charity has been operating for 40 years, and “thanks to the generosity of supporters and hard work of our staff and volunteers”, has been able to give lifelong care, rehabilitation and veterinary treatment for horses, ponies, donkeys and mules across the UK.

“We want to be able to continue our vital mission well into the future; being there for the horses currently in our care and for neglected horses when they need us most,” she said.

“Our loyal supporters have been and continue to be incredibly generous, but with rising costs that are beyond our control, it is essential that we act now to ensure that we are using their donations most effectively and are investing in activities which will have the greatest impact for the horses in our care and the welfare of those beyond our paddock fences.”

Ms Cuttress said the charity is in its fourth year of needing to spend from financial reserves “to balance the budget and continue to provide excellent care for our horses but it is simply not sustainable to do so any longer”.

“We need to immediately reduce our operating costs, and these sites have been selected for consideration due to their high running costs,” she said.

“Rest assured we have not made these proposals lightly, this is an incredibly sad and painful time for us and not something I ever wanted to see during my time at Redwings, but it is essential that we explore every avenue to ensure we can safeguard the wellbeing and future of the +1,000 horses in our care.”

