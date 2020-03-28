Striking Red Rum mural revealed above beach on which he trained

A mural of three-time Grand National winner Red Rum has been unveiled near the beach he trained on.

The painting, by street artist Paul Curtis, took just over a week to complete and can be found by the promenade on a gable wall at the top of Scarisbrick Avenue, Southport.

It covers more than 270 square meters and was commissioned as part of Sefton’s Borough of Culture celebrations for 2020.

“This is by far the biggest mural I have completed and one of the most enjoyable to do,” said Liverpool-based Paul, whose other works include the iconic Liverbird wings in the Baltic Triangle in his home town.

“A lot of planning went into the design of the artwork and I was able to capture Red Rum galloping is the sea with the Southport sands in the background.

“Red Rum is part of Southport’s and the Grand National’s heritage and it was a privilege to paint such an iconic horse as part of Sefton’s Borough of Culture celebrations in such a prime location.

“Such is the size and scale of the mural you can see it from a great distance away, and I hope it will form part of a continuing legacy of Red Rum, remembering what he achieved as a racehorse and his training on Southport beach.”

The Ginger McCain-trained record-breaker won the iconic race in 1973, 1974 and 1977, finishing second on his other attempts in 1975 and 1976.

Mayor of Sefton, Cllr June Burns, said it is a “remarkable piece of artwork”.

“Considering the current national situation, I hope the mural really paints a positive image for everyone as part of our [celebrations],” he added.

“Thanks to Paul Curtis for creating something amazing that will form a legacy of our Borough of Culture year.”

Until you are able to travel to see it in person, owing to the nationwide lockdown, enjoy these amazing photos of how the masterpiece came to life

