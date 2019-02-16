Pregnant mares and stallion rescued from ‘dumping ground’

A man who neglected a stallion and two pregnant mares has been banned from keeping horses for three years.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Pendelty, of Allaway Avenue, Portsmouth, appeared before magistrates on 5 February when he was found guilty of three offences under the Animal Welfare Act in a prosecution brought by the RSPCA.

The fly-grazed animals were all found to be underweight when they were rescued from land known as The Causeway in Peterfield, Hampshire in June 2018.

Both the Friesian-type stallion, named Eli, and one of the two pregnant Throughbred-type mares, named Sophia, were found to have broken and misshapen hooves.

Sophia and the other mare, Duchess, later gave birth to foals although one was stillborn.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Sandy Barlow, who investigated for the animal welfare charity and worked alongside field officers from World Horse Welfare to rescue the horses, said fly-grazing often leads to welfare problems.

“Often the land used for fly-grazing is unsuitable for horses. In this instance the area where they had been left had become a dumping ground for horses,” she said.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“This case is a reminder that owning horses is a huge responsibility and owners have to make sure they can assure the welfare of animals dependent on them.

“Keeping horses in good condition and meeting their welfare needs can be difficult if an owner is moving them from place to place in this way, not always guaranteeing an appropriate environment, such as suitable grazing, access to water and shelter.”

It is understood Pendlety did not feel the horses were in such a bad way, and he claimed he was not aware they had dental issues. It is also understood he was remorseful in court when sentenced.

Continues below…

The court heard the defendant thought he was doing his best to put weight on the horses and that he made a mistake.

He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £1,000 court costs.

Eli, Duchess and Zazoo the foal have now recovered and will soon be available for rehoming. Sophia had to be put to sleep by an independent vet after suffering an untreatable colic.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.