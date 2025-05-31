‘The end of an era’: farewell to co-founder of major equestrian brand





By Liz Benwell, Equestrian Trade News, with thanks to Jenny Hammett.

Polly Dickson, the co-founder of equestrian retailer Derby House died on 18 April, aged 81.

Polly and her husband Brian set up the saddlery shop that became one of the most famous names in equestrian retailing, in Newburgh, Lancashire, in the 1970s.

Derby House quickly built a strong reputation for selling high-end, top-quality products.

Anyone who visited the shop will remember what a maze it was. As well as the saddlery department catering for anything and everything equestrians could ever need, upstairs was a ski department, evening dresses and magnificent outfits for lead-rein classes.

In the early days, the Derby House team attended shows where they became well-known and liked among the other traders while in competition with them.

Polly required reps to wear shirts and ties while working on the stand. Everyone was expected to work hard.

When Polly and Brian’s son Paul finished school, he joined the business and masterminded the Derby House mail-order catalogue. The business thrived and the mail-order side grew rapidly.

Polly was a strong, capable, resilient woman who was a force to be reckoned with, but well-respected and kind. Known at work as Mr and Mrs D, Polly and Brian would throw a big party for their staff on Christmas Eve after the shop closed. Mrs D would spend the day cooking and ensuring that each member of the team had a present chosen especially for them. Mr D was responsible for the drinks. One year, he discovered Jägermeister and served it straight, in half-pint glasses. The Dicksons’ drinks cabinet was a treasure trove!

Polly and Brian loved to travel. They adored the sun and after selling the Derby House business, they retired to Cyprus.

Their son Paul died in July 2016, and both Polly and Brian struggled immensely with the loss. Brian was never the same and he died a couple of years later.

Polly was a good rider and continued to enjoy time in the saddle until last year.

In 2010, she passed her Professional Association of Diving Instructors open-water diving course. She swam in the sea most days and did so until the water got too cold last autumn.

Her passing reunites a great Derby House team and marks the end of a great era in equestrian retailing.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now