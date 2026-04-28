Do you recognise these men? Police release pictures of three males in connection with death of horse





Police investigating the death of a horse on a road in Bristol have released CCTV images of three men they want to speak to.

H&H reported last month that Avon and Somerset police officers were looking into the death of a horse described as brown, found on Winterbourne Road, Stoke Gifford, at about 6pm on 17 March.

A spokesperson for the force said a “huge volume of calls” had been received.

“Extensive CCTV enquires have since been carried out and we have spoken to witnesses while investigations continue,” he said.

“We are now appealing to members of the public to help us identify the men, pictured, who we believe may have information that could assist with our enquiries.”

The first man, pictured wearing a green T-shirt, is described as white, of medium to stocky build and with a tattoo on his right forearm. The second, pictured wearing a gilet and glasses, is also white, of medium build and with light-coloured hair. The third man is white, of slim build, dark-haired and wearing a dark top.

Neighbourhood inspector Stephen Baines said: “We are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a young horse was found deceased on a busy road in Stoke Gifford, which has caused significant concern among the community.

“We understand several people would have been in the area at the time of the incident, and we would encourage anybody with information who has not yet contacted us to come forward.

“Anybody with information on the identities of the people pictured, or who may have dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage at around the time of the incident, are urged to contact us using the details below.”

Information can be submitted by calling 101 or completing the online appeals form, quoting reference 5226074132.

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111 or via the online form.

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