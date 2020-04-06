Police appeal after six horses die in yard fire

Police are appealing for information after six horses died in a yard fire.

The blaze, which broke out between 7pm and 7.30pm on 22 March at Stanford Stables, off Stanford Rode, Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, also caused “a five-figure sum of damage” to a barn and two vehicles.

The horses’s owner Samantha Price said: “I am devastated, they were family horses that we’ve had for many years.

“I was contacted by people living close to the barn and when I arrived, I just broke down in tears.

“The community has really supported me with kind words and gestures. I urge anyone with information to please contact police.”

Essex Police said the cause of the fire is unknown, and officers would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or who has dash camera footage recorded at about the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call call Grays CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/47557/20, report information on the Essex Police website, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

