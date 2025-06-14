‘A true gentleman, proud father and grandfather’: farewell to legendary racehorse trainer





Peter Easterby, the legendary Yorkshire racehorse trainer died peacefully at home with his family by his side on 9 June, aged 95.

Born Miles Henry Easterby near Thirsk on 5 August 1929, Peter became the first trainer to saddle more than 1,000 winners in Britain in both Flat and jumps racing.

He started with seven horses at Habton Grange in 1950. His first winner over hurdles, Double Rose at Market Rasen, came three years later. Then in 1955, he sent out his first Flat winner, King’s Coup, at Thirsk.

Peter was crowned British jump-racing champion trainer for three seasons running from 1978–1979 to 1980–1981. Some of his major wins included the Champion Hurdle with Saucy Kit in 1967, and the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1979 with Alverton and 1981 with Little Owl.

During the 1970s and 80s, his stable was home to two of the British National Hunt racing’s leading horses – Night Nurse, winner of the Champion Hurdle in 1976 and 1977, and Sea Pigeon, winner of the Champion Hurdle in 1980 and 1981.

He retired in February 1996 having trained more than 2,500 winners. His licence was taken over by his son Tim, who is now assisted by his son William. Mick Easterby, Peter’s younger brother, holds a licence with his own son David.

“Peter touched the lives of so many people. He will be greatly missed by the family and the many friends he made in both the racing and farming communities,” said Mick.

Tim added that his father was “a true gentleman, legendary racehorse trainer, passionate farmer, lover of country sports and an incredibly proud father and grandfather”.

