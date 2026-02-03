



All-round equine enthusiast Paul Rackham passed away peacefully on 7 January aged 89.

Paul, born in Peasenhall in Suffolk, was a lifelong and avid lover of all things equine. He was known as very knowledgeable within the showing community, and provided many ponies for his family, spending years supporting and encouraging them in the showing world.

In 1970, Ruth McMullen, who cared for the show horses at the Rackhams’ Culford yard, was joined by the late great show rider and producer Allister Hood, then a young man at the beginning of his career, aged 16. Many brilliant show horses passed through the yard and Paul’s ownership, including Herons Phase, Langton Orchid, Fieldmaster, Brown Sabre and Money Mover. He travelled to Dublin every summer to bring home what he hoped would be future champions and he loved the Irish way of dealing. One such Irish find was Woodfield Alf, bought for Allister’s son Oliver when he moved into adult classes, and together they won at Horse of the Year Show twice.

As well as his show horses, Paul owned Flat and National Hunt racehorses and had a point-to-point yard that produced many winners in East Anglia. Notably, in 1974, Lake District won the Lady Dudley Cup and Watch Night the Grimthore Gold Cup.

Also in 1974, Paul started a 10-year run as master of the Suffolk Foxhounds, turning the pack’s fate around and bringing in Tom Batterbee as huntsman. He was also a respected secretary of their point-to-point meeting for many years.

He supported the Suffolk Horse Society for many years and owned many Suffolk horses. As well as enjoying their success in in-hand showing classes, Paul also enjoyed driving the majestic horses in refurbished carriages in his famous yellow, red and black colours.

Paul is survived by his wife, Sheila, their children Jane, Sarah, Paul and Rachel and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be fondly remembered by many more.

