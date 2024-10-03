Outstanding devotion to duty: horse who led late Queen’s funeral given ‘animals’ OBE’





The horse who led The late Queen’s funeral procession has been awarded the PDSA Order of Merit, for a decade of “outstanding devotion to duty and service to society”.

Lord Firebrand, known as Yogi, was formally awarded the honour known as the “animals’ OBE” at a ceremony in London on 2 October.

“Serving under the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, Yogi has had a distinguished 10-year career,” a PDSA spokesperson said. “In 2022, he showed exceptional bravery during the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations and the funeral of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Yogi went above and beyond his duties by supporting his rider in stressful situations, fostering trust and confidence, making him a worthy recipient of the PDSA Order of Merit.”

H&H reported last year that Yogi was to retire, having led the King’s Troop musical drive at the London International Horse Show. During his career, he took part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as the parade commander’s horse, and was part of the full range of state ceremonial and public duty including the state opening of parliament, state visits and Trooping the Colour.

In a video created to mark his award, Captain Amy Cooper of the King’s Troop said: “I’ve never come across another military working horse who enjoys the parade so much and is so well behaved and is just such a lovely character. And they’re very special.

“I found out that I was going to be the person leading the funeral procession for Her late Majesty to lie in state; hearing I’d been paired up with Yogi, I had minimal worries, because I just knew he was going to look after me and do such a good job.

“He was the only horse that we knew of who we thought would be able to pull off that parade in a calm and professional manner.”

Capt Cooper said it is unusual for military horses to keep in time with human marching, as Yogi did on that day.

“So the way he just seemed to get in time with the beat of the drum was quite amazing,” she said. “He seemed to understand the occasion, he was just such a professional on the day. And I was really grateful for that.

“Yogi is particularly special, and in my opinion, the most special military working horse for a number of reasons. When he’s got his state kit on, he looks unbelievable. He’s a postcard-perfect stamp of horse that you want to ride on parade. He just is a very kind, gentle soul. And he just seemed to get better.”

Capt Cooper said it was “heart-warming” that Yogi’s contribution had been recognised.

“I can’t think of a more deserving animal,” she said.

