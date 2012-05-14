Nominate ‘outstanding equestrians’ for FEI awards

Star equestrians will get the chance to walk the red carpet as horse sport’s governing body opens its entries for the FEI Awards 2012.

For the fourth consecutive year the FEI are searching for men, women, young people and organisations that are making an outstanding contribution to the sport.

The world’s equestrian community is being encouraged to nominate an individual who they feel has demonstrated “remarkable ability and commitment”.

FEI President Princess Haya said: “The FEI Awards gives the global equestrian community the opportunity to acknowledge those individuals who embody the values and characteristics of our sport.

“The awards will follow London 2012, when the skills of many of our best athletes will be showcased to the world.”

The five categories for the FEI Awards are- best athlete, development, rising star, against all odds and best groom.

Winners will be flown to Istanbul to attend the award ceremony that will take place during a gala dinner on the 8 November.

Entries close on 31 July 2012 and nominations can be made at www.feiawards.org.