“This is our chance to make a difference” as there is one week for our voices to be heard on movement of horses and germinal products between the UK and EU.
Defra has opened a “call for information” in relation to work on a new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement with the EU. This covers trade, production and movement of animals, plants and their products.
“Our ultimate hope is that conditions will return to what was in place pre-Brexit,” British Equestrian (BEF) CEO Jim Eyre said.
H&H has reported at length on the difficulties, delays and huge costs faced since Brexit in travelling horses to the Continent and importing germinal products, including semen. Mr Eyre said the “current parameters for movements to and from the EU aren’t sustainable for our industry – it impacts on each and every one of us”.
“Of course, the additional cost, time and barriers are a huge factor – but for those taking horses through border control posts, the negative impact on equine welfare is unacceptable,” he said.
“This is our chance to make a difference – and put equestrian activities firmly in the conversations around the negotiations. Your submissions will help the British Horse Council and BEF put forward our industry’s case effectively – and convincingly. We need a seat at the table and the more we can represent our industry and activities – and the economic impact current operating conditions continue to have – the better for us all.”
The BEF is asking the industry to complete submissions and share the request, so all areas of the industry are represented. The online form is lengthy but the BEF has created a guidance document and suggested answers to help complete it by the closing date of 23 April.
“Thank you for taking the time to complete a submission on behalf of your business,” Mr Eyre said. “Two hours is a small price to pay if we can get to a revised SPS agreement with the EU which delivers pre-Brexit movements.”
For help email jan.rogers@bef.co.uk
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2026, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
‘I sat on the ramp and cried’: top riders’ welfare fears after horses delayed for hours in transit
‘I’d rather be fined than let my horse colic’: concern over new UK border ‘shambles’
Brit forced to withdraw from Europeans after horse held for 12 hours at Calais
Top rider’s frustration as border paperwork error means horses turned back at Calais
I don’t see the reasoning behind it; it’s politics playing games with people’s lives and not caring about the welfare
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round