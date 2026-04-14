



“This is our chance to make a difference” as there is one week for our voices to be heard on movement of horses and germinal products between the UK and EU.

Defra has opened a “call for information” in relation to work on a new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement with the EU. This covers trade, production and movement of animals, plants and their products.

“Our ultimate hope is that conditions will return to what was in place pre-Brexit,” British Equestrian (BEF) CEO Jim Eyre said.

H&H has reported at length on the difficulties, delays and huge costs faced since Brexit in travelling horses to the Continent and importing germinal products, including semen. Mr Eyre said the “current parameters for movements to and from the EU aren’t sustainable for our industry – it impacts on each and every one of us”.

“Of course, the additional cost, time and barriers are a huge factor – but for those taking horses through border control posts, the negative impact on equine welfare is unacceptable,” he said.

Complete the form

“This is our chance to make a difference – and put equestrian activities firmly in the conversations around the negotiations. Your submissions will help the British Horse Council and BEF put forward our industry’s case effectively – and convincingly. We need a seat at the table and the more we can represent our industry and activities – and the economic impact current operating conditions continue to have – the better for us all.”

The BEF is asking the industry to complete submissions and share the request, so all areas of the industry are represented. The online form is lengthy but the BEF has created a guidance document and suggested answers to help complete it by the closing date of 23 April.

“Thank you for taking the time to complete a submission on behalf of your business,” Mr Eyre said. “Two hours is a small price to pay if we can get to a revised SPS agreement with the EU which delivers pre-Brexit movements.”

For help email jan.rogers@bef.co.uk

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2026, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2026 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now