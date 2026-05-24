



Ros Canter’s epic Badminton win four months after giving birth has shone the spotlight on rider pregnancy and returning to sport, as a new study continues the “important conversation”.

Researchers from Hartpury University surveyed 727 riders to understand equestrians’ experiences during pregnancy, return to sport after childbirth, and the “physical, emotional and practical challenges many women face”.

Findings included the fact many women continue riding throughout pregnancy, although decisions on this vary depending on experience, confidence and health. Those competing at higher levels were more likely to continue riding later into pregnancy, return sooner and regain their previous level of competition postpartum.

The most commonly reported barriers affecting riders’ return to the saddle were lack of time, reduced confidence, balance issues, incontinence, fatigue and pain or discomfort. Although most riders restart within a year of giving birth, more than a quarter said they did not return to their pre-pregnancy competition level.

The study found external pressure to stop riding during pregnancy or return quickly after childbirth was “generally low” – but some participants reported pressure from social media, family members, and public perception.

Major challenges

Hartpury senior lecturer in equine performance and researcher Victoria Lewis said the study highlights “just how individual women’s experiences are”.

“Many riders continue successfully, but there are significant physical and practical challenges that can affect confidence, performance and return to competition,” said Dr Lewis.

“There is currently very limited evidence-based guidance for riders during pregnancy or after childbirth. We hope this work helps open important conversations around female rider support, health, and welfare within the equestrian industry.”

The study has been submitted for publication and it is hoped the findings will also contribute to “evidence-based guidance in equestrian sport”.

British Equestrian CEO Jim Eyre thanked the authors for their research in “such a key but unexplored area”.

“We look forward to reviewing the full research, but the headlines make interesting reading. With such strong female participation in our sports, any information and guidance to help navigate major life events such as pregnancy can only help build a truly inclusive community,” he told H&H.

“Getting conversations started is important and we’ll work to see what we can action from the research to support the entire industry. It’s important to recognise that every equestrian will have individual needs and experiences around pregnancy, birth and getting back to sport, so protocols or rules for returning must consider that carefully.”

Working together

Mr Eyre added that riders on the World Class Programme have access to specialist support in this area from UK Sport.

“Using the research findings, we’ll work collectively with the expertise available via performance director Helen Nicholls and our chief medical officer Anna-Louise Mackinnon to scope resources and guidance that cover all levels of athletes for further development,” he said.

Rider pregnancy has been back in the spotlight thanks to Ros Canter; she and Lordships Graffalo won Defender Burghley in September while Ros was pregnant with her second child, and this month they won Mars Badminton, less than four months after Ros had given birth.

Ros said she had a lot of support about riding at Burghley while pregnant.

“I’ve had a few people saying, ‘Are you sure?’ and ‘Be careful’ – but on the whole I have had nothing but support,” she said at the time, adding that she had felt better being active.

Unsolicited advice

Amateur rider Katherine Evans, who competes in eventing and dressage, told H&H she continued to ride throughout her first pregnancy, mostly hacking in the latter stages.

“I did some lower level riding club jumping with my older ex-event horse until I was four or five months pregnant, and continued to compete in dressage – but had to stop the mediums as I couldn’t do sitting trot past seven months,” said Katherine, who is pregnant with her second child.

“I waited until around six weeks before I got back on and did my first dressage about three months after I had my little girl.”

Katherine hopes to continue riding throughout this pregnancy.

“Then and now I did it completely based on how I feel and I discussed it with my husband, who was supportive. Like anything with pregnancy there are people who want to give you unsolicited advice but you’ve got to go by how you feel and if the medical professionals tell you it’s ok.

“I backed both my horses and trust them, and actually I found riding was the most comfortable position to be in. It was the getting on and off that became problematic later down the line.”

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