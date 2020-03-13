New project aims to help save historical British breed *H&H Plus*

Concerns about the future of Fell ponies bred in the traditional way on the hills in the Lake District have given rise to a new project. H&H speaks to breeders and enthusiasts about the current challenges...
Calls have been made to raise awareness of the hill-bred Fell pony to support the rare breed’s future in its native environment.
It is hoped an awareness project and heritage centre will bring attention to the breed after concerns raised by owners and breeders about the future of hill-bred ponies and potential changes to grazing policies.
