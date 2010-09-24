Muffin the mule takes to the road for charity fund-raiser

A multi-talented mule called Muffin is the latest equine to do his bit for charity.

Muffin has been a regular on the hunting field with the West Norfolk and at endurance events over the years — even appearing in H&H.

And in celebration of his 21st birthday this year, Muffin’s owner Sheril Leich wanted to do something “worthwhile and memorable”.

“We decided to do some fund-raising for equine charity SPANA and pledged that Muffin would cover 512 miles under saddle during the course of his hacks over the summer, the equivalent distance from our home in Norfolk to Inverness,” she said.

Having started on Easter weekend, Sheril and Muffin hope to finish their feat at the end of this month, and have so far raised nearly £1,000.

This article was first published in Horse & Hound (23 September, ’10)