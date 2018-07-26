Top eventer to compete at this weekend’s Global Champions Tour

Eventer Michael Jung is set to prove his versatility once again this weekend as he competes in the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) on home soil in Berlin.

The Rolex Grand Slam of eventing winner, and current Olympic and former world champion, is named in the list of riders for the German leg of the LGCT, which runs from 27 to 29 July.

Michael has been enjoying success at top-level showjumping recently, including a top-10 finish at Aachen last weekend, but has not competed in the LGCT since 2013.

He joins a host of top showjumping names including LGCT front-runner Ben Maher, who will be hoping to extend his 38-point lead over second-placed Australian rider Edwina Tops-Alexander, herself only one point ahead of 2017 LGCT champion Harrie Smolders.

“The German capital is also the largest city in the country, steeped in history with famous monuments including the Brandenburg Gate,” said an LGCT spokesman.

“A new destination for 2017, Berlin had packed grandstands and fans lining the banks of the amphitheatre around the arena for the inaugural show, contributing to a phenomenal atmosphere as home fans witnessed local hero Christian Ahlmann (GER) take the debut LGCT grand prix win.

“This year’s event will again welcome top riders from all over the world, including illustrious names such as Rolf-Göran Bengtsson, Lorenzo de Luca, Olivier Philippaerts, Peder Fredricson, Simon Delestre, Martin Fuchs, Roger-Yves Bost, Maikel van der Vleuten, Pius Schwizer and Sergio Alvarez Moya.”

Michael Whitaker is the other Brit set to compete in Berlin, along with Irish riders Bertram Allen, Denis Lynch, Cameron Hanley, Mark McAuley and Michael Duffy.

