Melton Hunt Club ride faces second 2020 cancellation

The Melton Hunt Club (MHC) ride has been cancelled owing to coronavirus.

The event was set to take place on 22 November, but the organisers have concluded that it is not viable to run this year.

The fixture was last held in February 2019, when it was won by former jump jockey Maurice Linehan riding the German-bred thoroughbred Bobby on the horse’s first hunt race.

This year’s ride was first planned for 1 March, but was cancelled in January as a result of the “unprecedented weather and ground conditions”. It was rescheduled for 22 November to be held in Quorn country and has now been cancelled again.

“Following lengthy consideration of the Government’s Covid-19 outdoor events guidance and discussions with all parties, including the MHC ride sponsor Chestnut Horse Feeds, all aspects of the event were addressed in detail,” said a MHC spokesman.

“The task of effectively complying with Covid-19 [test] & trace guidelines for all attendees and achieving social distancing were deemed beyond what would be manageable, particularly because of the uniquely large area the MHC ride takes place over.”

He added: “Local restrictions are subject to change depending on any new regulations introduced and the situation is constantly being re-assessed.”

“Sadly, the viability of successfully running the event without the benefits of allowing an audience to attend has also been considered, and with all these factors being taken into account, the Melton Hunt Club Ride will now be rescheduled for 2021.”

