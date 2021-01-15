Mare makes comeback from illness to capture 1.50m Jumper Classic at WEF

Molly Ashe Cawley flew to the top of the podium aboard Berdien, a mare who endured a serious illness last year, in the $37,000 CaptiveOne Advisors 1.50m Jumper Classic on Friday, January 15, at the 2021 Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF), held at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC).

Cawley has had Berdien since she was a six-year-old and brought her over from Europe shortly after that. The pair have experienced success from day one, but the mare was forced to sit out last year’s WEF after coming down with an illness while shipping south for the winter. Friday’s win was just one of many positive steps during her recovery and return to the show ring.

“She had the winter off and she’s been showing again starting this summer and now she’s back to her good-old, top-form self,” she said. “We want to get her up into the CSI3* Grand Prix classes and keep going. She’s 10 this year but she missed a good chunk of last year, as did many horses, so she’ll tell us how it’s going to go, but we’ll keep her where she’s winning.”

Friday morning’s test for the 1.50m Jumper Classic was set by Anthony D’Ambrosio (USA) and Andy Christiansen Jr. (ECU) with a total of 48 entries contesting the 1.50m track, and nine qualifying for the jump-off.

Cawley aboard the 10-year-old KWPN mare for Louisburg Farm navigated the course with precision to edge the current leader by more than five seconds as she crossed the finish line fault free in 36.54 seconds.

Last to return for the jump-off, Ireland’s Paul O’Shea, gave Cawley a run for her money as he and Chacanntus owned by Eye Candy Jumpers put forth a valiant effort with a clear round, stopping the timers at 38.95 seconds.

It was 2008 Olympic individual gold medalist Eric Lamaze (CAN), hot on the heels of a win on Wednesday, who rounded out the top three aboard Dieu Merci Van T & L for Rein Family, LLC, and Little Creek Investments Inc, with a double-clear effort in 41.83 seconds.

“I watched them all go [in the jump-off] and most did seven [strides] from fences one to two,” said Cawley. “My horse is really quick; she’s such a fast turner so I ended up getting six from one to two, and then she’s just so ‘on it’ in the jump-off always. I knew I needed to keep going to beat Eric [Lamaze] because even Eric going a little conservative is quite fast. I had Paul [O’Shea] coming behind me and he’s always fast, so I didn’t feel like I could play it safe. She was great!”

As for the rest of WEF, Cawley, a familiar face on the showgrounds, will spend a lot of time focusing on prospects for the future.

“I’ve got some young horses coming up that I’m excited about,” she said with a smile. “Adamo [her long-time partner] is getting into the latter years of his show jumping career, so we’ll pick and choose sparingly. We’ll show where we think we can be competitive.”

$37,000 CaptiveOne Advisors 1.50m Jumper Classic

BERDIEN: 2011 Zangersheide mare by Bustique x Querlybet Hero

MOLLY ASHE CAWLEY (USA), Louisburg Farm: 0/0/36.54

CHACANNTUS: 2009 Westphalian gelding by Chacco-blue x Penny Anne

PAUL O’SHEA (IRL), Eye Candy Jumpers: 0/0/38.95

DIEU MERCI VAN T & L: 2009 SBS stallion by Toulon x Moräna

ERIC LAMAZE (CAN), Rein Family, LLC and Little Creek Investments Inc: 0/0/41.83

GOLDWIN: 2012 BWP gelding by Emerald x Divine Idylle GTW De Tinmont

LAURA KRAUT (USA), Stars and Stripes: 0/4/36.59

FLAIRVONA: 2010 KWPN mare by Air Jordan Z x Vivona

SPENCER SMITH (USA), The 500 Hats, LLC: 0/4/38.77

CATINKA 25: 2009 Oldenburg mare by Catoki x Luxano

VANESSA MANNIX (CAN), Vanessa Mannix: 0/4/39.38

CON PLEASURE 5: 2009 Westphalian gelding by Contendro 1 x Funny Fasion

FLO NORRIS (GBR), Cisca Norris: 0/4/39.95

BALOU DU REVENTON: 2006 Oldenburg stallion by Cornet Obolensky x Georgia

BRIAN MOGGRE (USA), Ann C Thompson: 0/4/41.33

CENTRIKO VOLO: 2012 Oldenburg gelding by Centadel x Chacco-Blue

JORDAN COYLE (IRL), Celtic Park, LLC: 0/WD

HOPE STREET: 2009 Holsteiner mare by Casall x Quick Nick I

LUCAS PORTER (USA), SPR Fund One: 1/81.08

VITTORIO 12: 2011 Hannovarian gelding by Van Hesling x Clarissa H

CAPTAIN BRIAN COURNANE (IRL), Captain Brian Cournane and Glenbeigh Farm: 1/81.41

BLOSSOM Z: 2010 Zangersheide mare by Balou Du Rouet x Cleopatra Z

MCLAIN WARD, Wyndmont, Susan Heller and McLain Ward: 4/76.82

Figure Of Speech claims tricolor ribbon at his first horse show

The Young Hunter 2’9” Five and Under division came to an end on Friday morning in the Rost Arena. Cooper Dean rode Larry Glefke’s Figure of Speech to four blue ribbons and one third place to claim the tricolor ribbon.

This championship was especially exciting for Dean, of Fayette, AL, and Figure Of Speech because it was the gelding’s first horse show. The pair were also reserve champion in the Pre-Green Hunters 3 and 4 Year Old earlier in the week.

“He has a bright future!” Dean said of the four-year-old Holsteiner by Casall. “He is a great jumper and a beautiful steel grey [color] with a good body type. He’s a good young horse that any professional would want to have.”

Even though Figure of Speech is new to the hunter ring, Dean still piloted the gelding to win four of the five classes. The duo also topped the under saddle and received a high score of 87 in an over fences class.

“He really has such good form and lets you be smooth,” explained Dean. “He’s got a huge stride and an incredible front end so it doesn’t really matter where you spot him, he’s going to give you a good effort every time.”

Dean’s goals for the rest of the circuit with Figure of Speech are to remain consistent and continue on their successful track.

“The plan is that we progress each week. Hopefully we keep these kind of results, but as long as we keep getting better and better each week,” Dean commented.

Middleburg, VA, resident Gavin Moylan and Locarno, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Gavin Moylan, received the reserve champion title for the division. The pair earned a first, second, and three third-place ribbons.

Saturday will feature more competition with the highlight event of week 1 at the Winter Equestrian Festival, the $137,000 Wellington Regional Medical Center Grand Prix CSI3*, taking place in the International Arena. Hunter and equitation classes will also continue, with the Bruno DelGrange Palm Beach Adult Medal in the South Ring.