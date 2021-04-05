Man dies in road traffic collision between car and horse-drawn carriage





A man has died while another is receiving treatment for serious injuries, as a result of a road traffic collision between a car and a horse-drawn carriage at the weekend.

Police are appealing for information following the collision, which took place on the A177 between Thorpe Thewles and Tesco, Stockton-on-Tees, at around 10am yesterday morning (4 April), involving a white Hyundai vehicle.

“One of the males, in his 50s, on the horse and cart sadly died following the collision. Our thoughts remain with his family at this extremely difficult time,” said a spokesman for Cleveland Police.

“The other male, aged 49, on the horse and cart is in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries.”

The police spokesman added that both horses survived the collision.

“The male driver of the Hyundai, aged in his 70s, also remains in hospital receiving treatment,” he said.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage showing the incident to contact sergeant Scott Pearson on 101 quoting 052600.

