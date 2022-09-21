Man charged over road collision in which horse suffered fatal injuries





A man was due to appear in court today (21 September) charged with three offences in relation to a road accident in which a horse suffered fatal injuries and a teenage rider was hurt.

Alex Cole, who is 23 and from Bartwood Lane, Pontshill in Ross-on-Wye, has been charged with dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice and failing to stop at a collision.

Mr Cole was due to appear in court in connection with the collision, near Newent, Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, early in the spring, which resulted in the horse being put down.

The incident involved a car and the horse and rider, on 7 March in Clifford’s Mesne.

“The horse received veterinary treatment, but due to the injuries sustained it was later euthanised,” a spokesman for Gloucestershire Constabulary said.

“The 19-year-old rider had been thrown from the horse and required medical attention.

“Cole was charged via way of postal requisition and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 September, for his first appearance.”

