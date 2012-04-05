Man attempts to travel 2,000 miles in 42 days on a rocking horse

Click here for Runners, Tips and Free Bets on the Grand National 2012

Dressed as St George in a suit of armour, 44-year-old Andy Seery is attempting to travel 2,000 miles in 42 days – aboard a rocking horse.

Mr Seery, from Hampshire, set off from Coldstream in the Borders on 1 April and is now en route to central Poland.

The Metropolitan policeman, who has family connections with Poland, is riding a specially designed Stevenson Brothers’ horse on wheels, named Ella Mae after his daughter.

Mr Seery, who underwent surgery for a severe spinal injury in 2009, is hoping to raise money for the Injured Jockeys Fund, Starlight Foundation and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

“I have no doubt that it will be extremely tiring and uncomfortable, but I hope that such an unusual challenge will inspire plenty of support for my chosen charities,” he said.

Visit: www.madcop2.org.

This news story was first published in the current issue of H&H (3 April 2012)