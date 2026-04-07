Man arrested and police continue to appeal for information after two people and pony died in road collision





Police are continuing to appeal for any information on a road collision in Kent that caused the death of two people and a pony.

A lorry and a driven pony were involved in the collision, on the A228 Boyle Way in East Peckham, near Tonbridge, on 1 April at 6.25pm. A spokesperson for Kent Police said the white DAF tipper truck and the pony and cart were travelling in the same direction on the southbound carriageway between the Branbridges Road and Hale Street junctions.

“Patrols, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended and a man in his 30s, who was in the trap, was confirmed deceased at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“A woman and young girl who had also been riding in the trap were taken to hospital. The young girl was confirmed deceased at hospital and the woman remains in a critical condition. The pony also died at the scene.”

Irish television personality Paddy Doherty said the man who lost his life in the collision was his cousin, who had been out with his three-year-old daughter and his wife. The couple also had three sons.

The truck driver, a 29-year-old man from Kent, was arrested and taken into custody.

The police spokesperson said an appeal into the incident is ongoing and any witnesses to the collision, or who saw the truck or the pony and cart beforehand, is urged to contact officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the serious collision investigation unit, on 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk, quoting reference BN/JG/027/26.

Dashcam footage can also be uploaded, via the Kent Police website.

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