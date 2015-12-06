Former Horse & Hound editor honoured by BHS

Former Horse&Hound editor Lucy Higginson has been honoured by the British Horse Society (BHS).

The organisation recognised “outstanding equestrian achievements” at its annual awards last week (Friday, 27 November).

Lucy received The Elywn Hartley-Edwards Award, which is given to a writer, broadcaster or publication whose work has been particularly beneficial to the wellbeing of the horse.

“It’s lovely to be recognised when good work is done by teams of people,” said Lucy. “I accept this with thanks on behalf of the many great people I have worked with over the years.”

The Society presents awards to individuals, groups or organisations that have made significant contributions within the society and beyond, into the wider equestrian community.

The President’s Award went to Joanna MacInnes for her work for the BHS north England committee.

“It feels totally mind blowing,” she said. “I can’t believe it’s not somebody more deserving of it than I.

“I have always believed in the whole ethos of the BHS. Everything I believe the BHS does for safety, getting horses of the roads through access or welfare are all things that are really good and essential for horses.”

Sue Coombe-Tennant was recognised for 30 years of service to BHS.

After receiving her award she said: “It’s hard to believe that it has been 30 years. It’s been really good fun and I think it has been a nice way of giving back something for the fun I have had with horses. I have met great people and have done some really brilliant stuff over the years.”

RAF Shawbury were presented with the Tarquin Award, for making a significant contribution to equestrian safety.

“I just want to say a big thank you to the riding community in Shropshire who have really got behind us,” said squadron leader Kim Leach.

“This is just the start of a big campaign that will last for several years, hopefully we will carry on building those relationships and everyone will benefit.”