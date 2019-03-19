New stunning venue for glitzy elite showjumping series

A swanky new venue has been added to the line-up for one of international showjumping’s top series.

Lausanne in Switzerland will host a leg of the Longines Masters this summer (20 to 23 June) on the shore of Lake Geneva — the first and only outdoor venue in the series.

It joins Paris, Hong Kong and New York in the now four-strong series.

“The unique Longines Masters’ signature concept combining top sport and lifestyle goes outdoor for the first time and will showcase four days of competition including the iconic Longines speed challenge, the Masters power and the Longines grand prix,” said a Longines Masters spokesman.

“With prestigious partner brands, celebrity guests, unique shopping experiences, fine dining and family activities, the Longines Masters of Lausanne is set to become a unique rendezvous on the sporting and social calendar.”

Article continues below…

Sharethrough (Mobile)

You might also be interested in:

The series is inspired by the tennis grand slam and features a €1 million prize for three successive grand prix wins across two seasons.

The super grand slam offers a €2.25 million bonus for three consecutive indoor Longines grand prix victories in the same season.

The 2019 Longines Masters kicked-off with Hong Kong in February, where Ireland’s Denis Lynch and new ride 12-year-old Chablis took a convincing grand prix win in a time of 39.35, close to eight seconds clear of Frenchman Simon Delestre and Uccello De Will. Pius Schwizer and About A Dream were third.

The inter-continental series moves to New York next (25 to 28 April) at the newly renovated NYCB LIVE, before heading to Lausanne in June and finally Paris from 5 to 8 December.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday