Scott Brash and Ben Maher set for another epic London GCT showdown

Scott Brash and Ben Maher are set for another epic showdown at the Longines Global Champions Tour’s (LGCT) London leg this weekend.

The pair’s blistering grand prix jump-off at last year’s event was nominated for Horse & Hound’s moment of the year at the 2017 awards.

Scott triumphed by six hundredths of a second to take the €300,000 (£265,000) prize.

Both riders are returning with hopes of a win in front of a home crowd, with Ben bringing two horses who have already secured LGCT grand prix victories this year.

The 35-year-old currently leads the LGCT championship and is entered on Explosion W, who took the Madrid grand prix, and Winning Good, who was victorious in St Tropez.

Meanwhile Scott brings Hello Jefferson and his 2017 Olympia ride Hello Mr President, both of whom have wins on the international circuit.

A total of 11 Brits are entered for the London LGCT, held at Chelsea Hospital from 3 to 5 August.

Joining Scott and Ben are four Whitakers — John, Michael, Robert and William — Harry Charles, Amanda Derbyshire, Emily Moffitt, William Funnell and Alexandra Thornton.

Seven Irish riders will also be aiming for glory. Those entered from the emerald isle are Bertram Allen, Shane Breen, Daniel Coyle, Darragh Kenny, Denis Lynch, Cian O’Connor and Shane Sweetnam.

A host of other big names complete the line-up, including world number one Harrie Smolders, Edwina Tops-Alexander, Laura Kraut, Peder Fredricson, Ludger Beerbaum, Daniel Deusser and Simon Delestre.

London is the 13th event on the LGCT’s 2018 circuit, with two more legs to go before the final in Doha in November and the new “play-offs” in Prague on 13 to 16 December.

Click here for tickets to the London leg.

