Little donkeys find forever home together in time for Christmas





Two little donkeys born weeks apart at an equine rescue centre can look forward to Christmas in their new home together.

Peanut and Popcorn were born last year at World Horse Welfare’s Belwade Farm rescue and rehoming centre, in Aberdeenshire, which had taken in their heavily pregnant rescued mothers Mia and Molly.

“Donkeys bond very strongly so Peanut and Popcorn, who were born 10 weeks apart, were looking for a home together once they were old enough,” a World Horse Welfare spokesperson said. “Rehoming a pair can often be tricky, as not everyone has space to take two animals at once – but luck was on Peanut and Popcorn’s side and they found the perfect home at the end of September.”

Carol, who has welcomed the two young donkeys, said someone she knew sent her the links to their profiles on the World Horse Welfare website.

“As soon as I read their profiles, I thought this would be the ideal home for them,” she said.

“I did take time to consider it carefully before applying though, as I already had two donkeys and needed to be sure it was right for them too.

“After I applied, I was invited to the farm to meet Peanut and Popcorn and could tell it would be a great match with my two older donkeys, Duffy and Henrietta. Peanut and Popcorn have fitted right in and they’re such characters – they’re very funny. They’ve really livened Duffy and Henrietta up and it’s lovely to see them all zooming round the field together.

“All my animals have a home for life, so hopefully this is just the first of many happy Christmases with their new friends. I can’t imagine them not being here now.”

Carol added that she has always been keen on rehoming, to give animals the second chance they deserve.

“Giving Peanut and Popcorn a home has made space for two more horses or donkeys in need to be rescued,” she said. “It’s been a brilliant experience for me – the Belwade Farm team were all really friendly and helpful, as well as very efficient. I’d recommend rehoming to anyone.”

