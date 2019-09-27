King’s Troop performs ‘amazing spectacle’ on spectacular beach ride

Almost 120 horses from The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery have enjoyed a spectacular beach ride as part of its summer military exercise.

The troops, stationed at King George VI Lines, Woolwich Barracks in London, are currently taking part in their summer exercise in Norfolk.

A spokesman for the Army HQ in London said: “The troops and horses have left the noise and confines of London to hone their equestrian and soldiering skills in north Norfolk.

“This exercise at Holkham Beach is an amazing spectacle far removed from the unit’s day-to-day activities in the capital. Getting away from London provides an excellent opportunity to carry out training in an environment away from the city, including cross-country, beach rides and a number of other events.

“It also provides an excellent opportunity to relax and bond after a very busy ceremonial season. Riding at speed on the sand before powering into the sea demands courage, determination and skill.”

Article continued below…

Major Victoria Flood, officer commanding the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, said as well as beach riding, the troops rode into the sea bareback, which she said requires a “whole different skillset in itself”.

“The beach ride is mentally relaxing for the horses and offers them a refreshing change of pace from the ceremonial life in London,” she said.

“It is also a good precursor before we begin to build them up for gun salutes in the tail end of the year. We’ve had a lot of new soldiers and horses come in since we last went to Norfolk for this ride – this is an excellent finishing touch for them after a very busy period learning to ride, especalliy militarily.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.