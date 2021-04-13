Who will be the pathfinder at Kentucky Three-Day Event and when will your favourite ride?





The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event 2021 draw has been done and Clayton Fredericks will be the pathfinder at this year’s event (22-25 April).

The US-based Australian is one of six riders with three horses in the mix – these six all have one mount at the start of the competition, one in the middle and one at the end.

Clayton – who won the event in 2007 on Ben Along Time – will wear the back number one on FE Ophelia, who makes her five-star debut after recently finishing 15th with a steady cross-country round at Carolina International CCI4*-S.

New Zealand’s Jonelle Price heads out second on Grappa Nera, with Oliver Townend the first Brit at number four on Tregilder. Oliver also has the double Kentucky winner Cooley Master Class at number 34 and 2017 Burghley winner Ballaghmor Class at number 68.

Ballaghmor Class will be followed into the arena and chased round Derek di Grazia’s cross-country track by a horse who many home side fans will be pinning their hopes on – Tsetserleg TSF, ridden by Boyd Martin. This pair were second to Oliver and Cooley Master Class in 2019.

Will Coleman, Buck Davidson and Boyd are the three US riders with three horses in the line-up and they start their campaigns with Dondante (number three), Jak My Style (number six) and Long Island T (number five) respectively. Buck will also be the final rider on the course, as number 71 on Carlevo.

Phillip Dutton (Fernhill Singapore, number seven), one of three Kentucky Three-Day Event winners entered, starts the rotation of two-horse riders, who are mixed in with some single-horse riders in the early part of the draw.

Three-time Kentucky winner William Fox-Pitt has an early start in the Kentucky Three-Day Event 2021 draw, having been allocated number 14 on Oratorio II, the horse he recently substituted for Little Fire.

Among other contenders flying over from Europe, Harry Meade and Superstition will start at number 50 and he will be followed by fellow Brit Richard Coney (Mermus R Diamonds). Germany’s Anna Siemer will be out soon after them at number 56 with FRH Butt’s Avondale.

Tim Price fields Bango (number 18) and Xavier Faer (number 59), while fellow New Zealander Jesse Campbell takes 49 on Diachello. British-based Australian Kevin McNab wears number 36 on Scuderia 1919 Don Quidam.

