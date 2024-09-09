Rider who won medal at Paris Olympics leaves Britain to move back home: ‘It’s really sad’





Olympic team bronze medal-winner Kazuma Tomoto moves back to Japan tomorrow (10 September) after nine years based in Britain.

“I am a member of staff for the Japan Racing Association and they decide everything,” said Kazuma. “The original plan was to go back to Japan after Paris, but I hoped after we got the medal I could stay in the UK until after the Los Angeles Olympics and that my bosses’ decision would change. It’s really sad.”

Kazuma, 41, finished fifth at the Paris Olympics on Vinci De La Vigne JRA, winning a team bronze medal, as well as fourth individually at the Tokyo Olympics on the same horse.

His three event horses, including Vinci, will stay in Britain and the Japan Racing Association (JRA) will send another of their riders to Britain to ride them.

Kazuma Tomoto has been based with William Fox-Pitt in Dorset for eight years, but says he is yet to decide where the horses and the new rider will train.

“It is up to me, I think,” he said. “At William’s yard they know my horses and my horses know them, but the next rider will be inexperienced so the next trainer needs to organise everything and make the event plans, whereas I could do everything on my own. William is the best trainer to me, but he’s still busy, so I’m not sure he could organise everything.”

Kazuma tried to make it to Paris in showjumping as well as eventing and he will take his showjumper, Dispo Cece, back to Japan and compete there. He may also have the opportunity to compete in eventing up to three-star, including on some former racehorses. The majority of his work will be teaching other riders, plus some retraining of former racehorses.

“I’m really excited to see family and friends and to have lovely food – sorry, British guys! – but on the horsey side it is quite boring,” said Kazuma, who has a wife, Keiko, and an 11-year-old daughter, Mio, in Japan.

Kazuma would like to have the opportunity to return to Britain and train towards the World Championships in 2026, helping Japan qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, but does not know if this will be possible.

“It’s quite tough to come back to the UK just for the one big event, you really need to stay longer ahead of the big target,” he said.

Kazuma expressed his thanks to William and Alice Fox-Pitt and their team and to the whole eventing community: “Everyone is so friendly and kind, so I want to say thanks so much guys.”

