Is your lorry or trailer putting your horse at risk? *H&H Plus*

Do you know which checks you need to carry out on your horsebox or towing vehicle and trailer before starting a journey with your horse on board? Horse & Hound asks experts from the British Horse Society, Organisation of Horsebox and Trailer Owners and the Driver Vehicle Standards Agency for their advice...

Owners are being reminded of the importance of frequent vehicle checks, having equine-specific breakdown cover and being prepared for unexpected delays — as more people prepare for the coming competition season.

