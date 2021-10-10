



A mare in her first open season under saddle trotted to the part-bred pony of the year championship with her 14-year-old rider at the 2021 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Ridden by Amelia Lockhart, Absolutely Classic (Connie) looked an absolute picture in the final class of showing on Saturday in the TopSpec Arena.

The bay British riding pony by Whiteleaze Dominion out of Absolutely Glamourous, was bought by her owner Caron Scudamore from her breeders Vicki and John Keen.

She was purchased for Caron’s daughter, Zara, who campaigned her during her novice season before she went to Kirsty and Amelia — a HOYS winner in 2017 on her Dartmoor first ridden pony Newoak Designer Edition — Lockhart, when Zara went off to university.

Amelia and Connie won both of their HOYS tickets, in both the part-breds and 148cm show ponies, on the same day at Midland Counties.

“She wasn’t even worked in before her class today; she’s a dream pony,” said Amelia’s older sister, Kirsty.

Caron bought Connie when she was a five-year-old and she was unbeaten as a novice.

“When Zara went off to study Connie was going to be a field ornament,” said Caron. “We’d like to breed from her in the future so I rang Kirsty to see if she’d like her for Amelia.

“She’s the easiest pony but she’s been done really slowly and had a proper novice season.

“I just knew when I saw that she would win HOYS one day; though I didn’t expect it to be quite so soon.”

Amelia and Connie were also on show in the 148cm children’s riding pony of the year earlier in the day, where they stood a credible third.

“We’ve got a good team of girls behind us who haven’t rushed her in anyway,” added Caron. “She only went into a double bridle this year.

